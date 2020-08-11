Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood on Tuesday morning, a police spokesman said.
Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of Geary Boulevard and Gough Street and arrived to find the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Rueca said.
No other information about the collision was immediately available from police.
