OAKLAND (KPIX) — The pick is in and it’s Senator Kamala Harris, an East Bay woman that gets the nod to possibly be the next vice-president of the United States.

Kamala Harris was in just the second class to be bussed to Berkeley’s Thousand Oaks Elementary but she was born in Oakland. Although she moved away to Montreal at the age of 12, the Bay Area has always been home.

It was on the steps of Oakland City Hall where she announced her candidacy for president in January of 2019. While she was considered a contender, her campaign eventually fizzled and now she’s on the Biden ticket as the VP.

“Oakland is hella proud,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff.

The daughter of a Jamaican American father and a mother who emigrated from India, Harris becomes the first black and Asian woman to run on a major party ticket.

“I have to admit, I did a little bit of screaming and I also teared up a little bit. Today the American dream became a little more real,” said Mayor Schaff.

Also among her supporters is former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, even though he wrote an editorial just days ago urging her to turn down the job so she can continue to lead the charge for change in criminal reform and diversity.

“As a black man, I am absolutely blown away that there is in that ticket a black woman for the vice presidency,” said Brown.

But Joe Biden’s selection of Harris to be his vice presidential running mate hasn’t impressed all. Harmeet Dhillon, the national co-chair for Women for Trump feels Senator Harris has continually let down her supporters.

“She has taken adverse positions and flip flopped so many times that it’s hard to keep track,” said Dhillon.

Political experts say what Biden’s selection of Harris does say is how vital of a role the Black vote will play come November.

Donna Crane, a lecturer at San Jose State University agrees.

“I think the selection of Kamala Harris is huge frankly and long overdue. The fact that she’s a woman of color she’s Black and South Asian is really big,” said Crane.

Over the next few months, supporters of the Biden and Harris ticket will lend a hand, especially in the swing states to try to get the democratic duo elected.

“She is a kind partner who is going to be great by Joe Biden’s side and just fierce against anyone that is standing in their way to that White House,” said Schaaf.

The Biden campaign said Harris and Biden will make remarks tomorrow in Wilmington Delaware.