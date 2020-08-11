SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – An attempted carjacking suspect was stopped Tuesday morning in San Leandro with the help of Police Chief Jeff Tudor, police said.
Tudor was near Peet’s Coffee at 1500 E. 14th St. around 6:40 a.m. when he was told about an attempted carjacking that had just happened. Witnesses told Tudor that the suspect left the area after trying to start the victim’s car.
The chief located the suspect a short distance away and coordinated responding officers, who arrested the man, a 20-year-old Oakland resident whose name has not been released.
According to police, the victim was an elderly San Leandro resident who was pushed to the ground as the suspect took her wallet and keys. She escaped injury.
