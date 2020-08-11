COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A suspect in the stabbing of three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, was found dead at the scene of the incident by responding deputies, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Dispatchers received reports of the stabbing around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Sequoia 

Avenue. 

Of the three adult victims, one succumbed to their injuries and the other two were taken to a hospital, sheriff’s spokeswoman Det. Rosemerry Blankswade said.

The suspect, who authorities found dead at the scene, was known to the victims and a motive for the stabbing is under investigation, Blankswade said.

No other information about the case was immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

