REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A suspect in the stabbing of three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, was found dead at the scene of the incident by responding deputies, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Dispatchers received reports of the stabbing around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Sequoia
Avenue.
Of the three adult victims, one succumbed to their injuries and the other two were taken to a hospital, sheriff’s spokeswoman Det. Rosemerry Blankswade said.
The suspect, who authorities found dead at the scene, was known to the victims and a motive for the stabbing is under investigation, Blankswade said.
No other information about the case was immediately available from the sheriff’s office.
