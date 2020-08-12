ORINDA (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer is being recognized for saving the life of a driver following a fiery crash along state Highway 24 in Orinda.
A post on the CHP Contra Costa Facebook page said Officer Richman recently responded to a solo vehicle crash on westbound Highway 24 just east of the Orinda exit.
The officer saw that the car had crashed into a tree and was catching fire, and a number of people were trying unsuccessfully to free the driver, according to the CHP.
Officer Richman began trying to pull the driver out but found the vehicle doors jammed shut because of the crash. While the car was engulfed in flames Richman managed to get in through a driver side window, pull the driver out through the window, and move the driver to safety.
Shortly after rescuing the driver, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.
“If it was not for Officer Richman’s quick & selfless action, the driver would have surely perished in the fire,” said the caption on the Facebook post.
Both Richman and the driver were treated for smoke inhalation, while the driver was also treated for injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening.
