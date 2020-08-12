SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood has been arrested, according to police.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed Tuesday morning has been identified by the city medical examiner’s office as 50-year-old Mark Berman.
Berman, a San Francisco resident, died in the collision reported around 7 a.m. in the area of Geary Boulevard and Gough Street.
The driver, 26-year-old San Francisco resident Raja Whitfield, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, speeding, and entering a crosswalk on a red signal, police said.
Berman died at the scene of the collision. Whitfield had cooperated with investigators at the scene before being hospitalized for injuries not considered life-threatening, then was booked into jail after his release from the hospital, according to police.
The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said following Berman’s death that the case shows the need for red light cameras to be installed at dangerous intersections in the city.
“More red light cameras will save lives,” Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a news release. “They work day and night, and send a clear message that aggressive driving has no place here.”
