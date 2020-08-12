SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County near The Geysers early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The agency reports the earthquake struck at 4:45 a.m., with the epicenter about 3 miles southwest of the community of Cobb in neighboring Lake County, at a depth of 2.5 miles.
Visitors to the USGS website, mostly from Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Marin Counties reported light shaking. The quake was also reportedly felt in parts of San Francisco and the East Bay.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This article will be updated as information warrants.
DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
Tsunami Alerts & Maps
