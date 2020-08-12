COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Financial District, Investigation, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco warned the public to avoid the area of California and Montgomery Streets late Wednesday morning as officers investigate an incident.

SFPD tweeted about the investigation just before 11:30 a.m.

No additional details were available regarding the police activity.

Comments