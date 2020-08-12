Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco warned the public to avoid the area of California and Montgomery Streets late Wednesday morning as officers investigate an incident.
SFPD tweeted about the investigation just before 11:30 a.m.
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA – POLICE ACTIVITY ⚠️
Please avoid the area of California and Montgomery Street as we conduct a police investigation.
Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/dm92JyIqCh
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 12, 2020
No additional details were available regarding the police activity.
