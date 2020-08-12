COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person has been shot and injured near in San Francisco’s South of Market area.

Officers responded at around 3:22 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital and the condition was unknown.

Police crime scene tape was blocking off a portion of the sidewalk in front of the City College of San Francisco downtown campus at 88 4th St.

Mission Street was completely blocked between 2nd and 5th Streets and there were delays in the area.

There was no suspect description immediately provided.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

