EMERYVILLE (KPIX) – Several ‘significant’ water main breaks have shut down Hollis Street in both directions, in Emeryville and several intersections in West Berkeley.
Emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m., in the 6400 block of Hollis Street between 64th and 65th Streets.
Berkeley Police and Fire departments were dealing with water main breaks on Sacramento between Alston Way and Addison, Pardee Street between 7th and 8th Streets, Dwight Way between Sacramento and Edwards streets and the area of 4th Street and Channing Way.
Police said the roads could be closed for several hours.
The incidents set off several alarms. No word on why all the water main breaks were happening at the same time.
“EBMUD is on scene working to get the water shut off or bypassed.,” said Emeryville police in a tweet.
Drivers should exercise caution in the area.
