LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) – Targeted spraying will be conducted Thursday in an area that includes part of Los Altos Hills after two adult mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District announced.
Door hangers are being distributed to notify the public in portions of the 94022 ZIP code before the start of truck-mounted adult mosquito control treatment, which is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Thursday and last about three hours, weather permitting.
Notices are also being circulated through the county alert system, online via Nextdoor and the SCCVector app.
Officials say there is no need to relocate during spraying, but that exposure can be minimized by closing windows and remaining inside. People with chemical sensitivities may want to consult their physician, they said.
Residents with questions or concerns about the treatment can contact vector control staff from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at (408) 282-3114, or by email at vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.
