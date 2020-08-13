COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
Filed Under:CHP, I-580, Livermore, Livermore News, traffic, Vasco Road

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — CHP in Livermore have issued an all clear Thursday afternoon when lanes were reopened following a collision and tractor-trailer fire blocked two westbound lanes of I-580 near Vasco Road.

At around 11:45 a.m., CHP reported that there was a traffic collision blocking the right and center westbound lanes of the freeway west of Greenville Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash ignited, according to authorities. There was also an issue with fuel spilled in the collision.

The CHP Dublin Twitter account posted a photo showing a plume of smoke rising from the vehicle fire. Traffic is backed up to Greenville Road.

At around 12:40 p.m., authorities clarified that it was a tractor trailer that had been involved in the accident and caught on fire. By that time only the right lane was blocked.

At around 1:15 p.m., authorities announced that all lanes had reopened.

Motorists were advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

