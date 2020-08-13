LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — CHP in Livermore have issued an all clear Thursday afternoon when lanes were reopened following a collision and tractor-trailer fire blocked two westbound lanes of I-580 near Vasco Road.

At around 11:45 a.m., CHP reported that there was a traffic collision blocking the right and center westbound lanes of the freeway west of Greenville Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash ignited, according to authorities. There was also an issue with fuel spilled in the collision.

The CHP Dublin Twitter account posted a photo showing a plume of smoke rising from the vehicle fire. Traffic is backed up to Greenville Road.

Vehicle on fire, I-580 West at Vasco Road. Traffic backed up to Greenville Road. pic.twitter.com/ZJWUftJis4 — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) August 13, 2020

At around 12:40 p.m., authorities clarified that it was a tractor trailer that had been involved in the accident and caught on fire. By that time only the right lane was blocked.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Fire and Fuel Spill on Westbound I-580 West of Greenville Rd in Livermore. Center Lanes Now Open. Right Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 13, 2020

At around 1:15 p.m., authorities announced that all lanes had reopened.

ONGOING: Residual Delays on Westbound I-580 West of Greenville Rd in Livermore. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 13, 2020

Motorists were advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.