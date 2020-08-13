COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Danville, Danville Fire, House fire, Vegetation Fire

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A house fire and vegetation fire in a Danville neighborhood prompted nearby residents to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.

The fires broke out in the area of Willowview and Santiago Courts just south of Diablo Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

By 5:15 p.m., SRVFPD said the fires were under control and cleanup operations underway.

No word yet on any injuries or on what caused the fires.

Comments