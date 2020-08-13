Comments
DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A house fire and vegetation fire in a Danville neighborhood prompted nearby residents to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.
The fires broke out in the area of Willowview and Santiago Courts just south of Diablo Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.
UPDATE: Per @srvfpd_danville forward progress on both the structure and vegetation fire in the area of Willowview Ct has been stopped and cleanup procedures have begun. pic.twitter.com/znmZZrT3nI
— Town of Danville, CA (@DanvilleINFO) August 14, 2020
By 5:15 p.m., SRVFPD said the fires were under control and cleanup operations underway.
No word yet on any injuries or on what caused the fires.
You must log in to post a comment.