(CBS SF) – The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat watch starting Friday for inland areas of the East Bay and South Bay as temperatures are expected to soar this weekend.

Officials said the watch is in effect from Friday at noon through Sunday at 7 p.m. for the East Bay interior valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, along with the Santa Clara Valley including San Jose. The advisory also covers inland areas of Monterey and San Benito counties to the south of the Bay Area.

Afternoon highs inland could range from the mid-90s up to 108 degrees, with the hottest temperatures likely on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Heating up especially tomorrow through the weekend with dangerous heat Inland. Excessive Heat Watch for the East Bay hills and interior valleys and the South Bay Friday through Sunday evening. @KPIXtv #bayarea #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/O70LJoBHVX — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, areas along San Francisco Bay should see temperatures this weekend ranging from the mid-80s to the low-90s. Coastal areas should remain relatively mild, with temperatures in the 70s, due to a light onshore flow.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the 70s in the hills, which may limit relief from the heat, officials said.

The weather service urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air conditioned room if possible, and to check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left in vehicles.

People working or spending time outside during the advisory should also take extra precautions, and strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening. Anyone heading to the coast for relief should also beware of potential rip currents.