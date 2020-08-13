Comments
NEAR LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) – There was zero containment as of late Thursday morning on the rapidly-spreading Lake Fire, which has destroyed several homes near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Palmdale.
The blaze was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and quickly exploded, growing to 10,500 acres by Thursday morning amid swirling winds and high temperatures, and forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes.
“This will be a major fire for several days,” U.S. Forest Service Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia told reporters at a Thursday morning briefing.
