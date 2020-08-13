PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg arrested an assault suspect Thursday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed the victim unprovoked with a screwdriver, causing a collapsed lung authorities said.

In a Facebook post shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Pittsburg Police said officers were called to the scene of an assault outside a Jack in the Box on the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue. Police found the victim who said he was sitting outside the restaurant when the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Richard McDowell, walked up and attacked the victim without provocation.

Police said the victim was allegedly stabbed by the suspect with a screwdriver in the hand and back, with the wound to the torso causing a collapsed lung. A small puddle of blood was visible on the sidewalk outside the Jack in the Box in a photo posted by police. The victim was transported to a local hospital and and treated for his injuries.

After the assault, the suspect fled on foot towards Cardenas Market, but he was caught by responding officers and taken into custody. Witnesses positively identified the suspect and the screwdriver used in the assault was located.

Police did not detail exactly what charges McDowell would be facing.

“It may seem with all our recent posts that crime is sky rocketing here in Pittsburg, but we’ve just recently decided to just start sharing more of what officers encounter on a daily basis,” the post read before asking Pittsburg residents to stay vigilant.