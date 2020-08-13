SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are joining once again with the mother of Aubrey Abrakasa Jr., a teenager shot dead in 2006, in a public appeal for help in solving the case.

On August 14, 2006, the 17-year-old Abrakasa was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

His mother, Paulette Brown, has been a tireless advocate for her son and for the families of other murder victims, Brown has regularly attended San Francisco Police Commission meetings to keep attention on her son’s case.

On Friday, the 14th anniversary of her son’s murder, Ms. Brown was to hand out flyers and speak to the media as she has for several years in a row, hoping to generate leads for investigators.

“My son was a good boy. He had two parents at home. He had no problems. He went to school. He worked for Bernal Heights Recreation Center. He was working,” Brown said last year. “All he did was one day was walk out the house and see perpetrators getting ready to shoot someone and — because he opened his mouth and said ‘Run!’ — they shot my son with a semi-automatic gun. 30 rounds of bullets.”

The reward for information in Abrakasa’s case stands at $250,000.

Anyone with information or questions is urged to contact Sgt Scott Warnke of the SFPD Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145. Person(s) wishing to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.