WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump said he opposes congressional Democrats’ demands to boost funding for the U.S. Postal Service because the money would be used to facilitate mail-in voting for November’s elections.

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Mr. Trump criticized a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by House Democrats in May, which included provisions that would provide $25 billion for the USPS and $3.5 billion in election assistance to states. The Senate refused to act on the House bill, and negotiations between Democrats and the White House over a new relief package remain stalled.

“They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Mr. Trump said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”