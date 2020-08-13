By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — East Bay Municipal Utility District officials expect water line repairs in Emeryville and Berkeley to be completed late Thursday afternoon after the lines suffered multiple breaks the evening before.

The water main breaks affected about 300 customers, according to EBMUD spokesman Christopher Tritto.

However, the utility has been making repairs to the pipes while they’re “under pressure,” Tritto said, suggesting most of the affected customers likely never lost water pressure.

READ: EBMUD Crew Over-Pressurizes Water Line; Rupture 100-Year-Old Pipes In Emeryville, West Berkeley

Tritto said the utility is repairing breaks at about 15 sites across the two cities, some of which have already been completed or are close to completion.

“We hope to have everything wrapped up” around 5 p.m., Tritto said.

EBMUD manages more than 4,200 miles of water mains and smaller pipelines in the East Bay.

Utility customers can find updates about the outage at EBMUD’s alert page. Customers can also call (866) 403-2683 to report problems or obtain information.

