SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Temperature records, some just set last year, could fall on Friday as the Bay Area is in the midst of a prolonged heat wave.

Numerous daily record highs will likely be tied or broken on Friday, with high temperatures around the bay expected to soar into the 90s and inland temperatures expected to blow past the century mark.

According to KPIX 5’s Mary Lee, Friday’s high in Concord is expected to reach 108, which would shatter the 104 degree record set on this day in 2019. Livermore is expected to reach a high of 106 degrees, tying a record set in 1967, while Santa Rosa could tie a record of 101 degrees set last year.

San Jose is expected to reach 98 degrees on Friday, which would also tie a record set a year ago.

• Find A Bay Area Cooling Center Near You

Even coastal areas could see records tied or broken Friday. In Downtown San Francisco, the high is expected to reach 85 degrees, nearing the record of 86 set in 1995. Meanwhile, Half Moon Bay could see a high of 76 degrees, which would break the record of 74 set on this day in 1965.

Much of the Bay Area away from the coast, including the North Bay mountains, East Bay interior valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, along with the Santa Clara Valley, are in the midst of an excessive heat warning that continues through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service has also issued a heat advisory for areas around San Francisco Bay, the North Bay valleys and the Santa Cruz mountains from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday.

The heat warnings and watches issued by the NWS have led the California Independent System Operator (ISO) to call for voluntary electricity conservation by the state’s residents, putting out a statewide Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and solar energy production falling. Consumers should also consider turning off unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

More information on Flex Alerts and electricity conservation tips are available at the ISO’s Flex Alert website.

In addition, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday.