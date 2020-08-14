SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the FBI and San Francisco police on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2019 gang-related murder of a 15-year-old shot near his Mission District home.

Authorities said that officers with the FBI and the SFPD arrested Fernando Madrigal, aka Nando, Friday morning in connection with the slaying of a 15-year-old victim in the furtherance of gang activity.

Early on the morning of July 8, 2019, SFPD officers responded to the the area of 24th and Capp streets after activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

Arriving officers saw a vehicle fleeing the area. Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it, police said. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of 24th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen killed in the shooting was later identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Day’von Hann.

“This murder was senseless and horrific. The victim, just 15 years old, was targeted because of the neighborhood he lived in,” said FBI Deputy Special Agent Craig Fair Friday.

The investigation into the murder went on for over a year, leading up to the arrest of Madrigal Friday morning.

“Today we are alleging that Fernando Madrigal fired these shots. Madrigal is a member of the Mission District Norteños, a local street gang with a long history of violence, murder, drive-by shootings, stabbings, and beatings,” said Fair. “We are alleging that Madrigal killed this victim over a meaningless territorial dispute with a rival gang. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, SFPD Homicide, and the SFPD Gang Task Force have confirmed Madrigal’s gang membership through a series of law enforcement actions, Madrigal’s own statements, and additional evidence we collected from his social media accounts, including his Instagram account.”

According to the release issued by the FBI, their SWAT team participated in the arrest because of the violent nature of the alleged murder.

“It is our duty to ensure the public’s safety and the safety of all law enforcement officers during the course of an arrest,” said Fair.

Fair went on to thank the employees of the FBI, SFPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work to bring justice to the victim’s family in the case.

Fair said FBI’s pursuit of violent gangs continues and asked anyone with information on violent gang activity to contact the FBI through tips.fbi.gov or by calling (415) 553-7400. All tips can remain anonymous.