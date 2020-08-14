LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a vehicle and brush fire that was burning along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, but southbound lanes remain closed according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire just after 5 p.m., saying that County and Calfire crews had responded to a fire burning just south of the Cats restaurant on the 17500 block of the Santa Cruz Highway.

#SCCFD and @calfireSCU are on scene of a vehicle and vegetation fire in the area of southbound #Hwy17, south of the Cats. Updates to follow, please avoid the area.#sccfdincidents pic.twitter.com/pEZ0JU9wQs — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) August 15, 2020

Twitter user Don Ford (not to be confused with KPIX 5 reporter Don Ford) posted photos that showed the hillside on fire, saying the vehicle that started the fire was a Mustang.

Mustang on fire Highway 17 Los Gatos. Hillside on fire.

Not the way to start a Friday, but then again its 2020. pic.twitter.com/vD9nJv1VX7 — Don Ford (@StrikeZoneDFord) August 15, 2020

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, but so far there was no official word from CHP on lane closures. Traffic maps were reporting slow traffic with cars backed up to CA-85.

KCBS Traffic was reporting that southbound lanes were closed with traffic being diverted at Highway 9.

#Highway17 – Southbound lanes SHUT DOWN. Traffic is being diverted at #Highway9: https://t.co/5AR9eANbG9 — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 15, 2020

511.org later confirmed that southbound Highway 17 was closed and said added that the left northbound lane was also blocked.

UPDATE: Vehicle Fire on Southbound CA-17 South of S Santa Cruz Ave in Los Gatos. All Lanes Blocked and Traffic is Being Diverted to CA-9. On CA-17 North, the Left lane is Blocked, the Right Lane is Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 15, 2020

Santa Clara County Fire said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped by about 5:40 p.m., but noted that southbound Highway 17 remained closed. The fire burned approximately half an acre, according to authorities.