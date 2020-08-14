SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three abandoned cars found at the scene of a fatal crash early Friday in San Jose had been stolen, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. on northbound state Highway 85, south of Camden Avenue. When officers arrived they found the body of a dead woman who had apparently been ejected, lying on the road.

She was either the driver or a passenger in one of the three cars, the CHP said. Her name was not released and the CHP said she appeared to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Two of the three cars, a green Honda Civic and a green Honda Accord, did not appear to have damage from the wreck and were partially blocking the far left lane.

The third car, a white Honda Accord, had apparently rolled and was blocking the number 2 lane. The CHP said that it appeared the car had left gone off the freeway, hit a dirt embankment on the east side and overturned.

It’s not known if the other two cars were involved in the crash.

All three vehicles were apparently stolen, based on the appearance of ignition, and were taken for evidence. The wreck is under investigation.

The northbound lanes were temporarily shut down after the wreck and reopened at 4:12 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Jose CHP office at (408) 467-5400.

