SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA (CBS SF) — Looking to cool off at a beach this weekend? There’s plenty of options in the Bay Area.

Some counties on the Californian coast announced new restrictions and closures before the record heat this weekend. The city of Monterey announced Friday it planned to restrict activities on San Carlos and McAbee beaches to ocean play only — no sunbathing or other activities on land allowed. Parking at its waterfront will be restricted to prevent crowding.

But in the Bay Area, nothing’s changed. What to be aware of is how counties differ in the restrictions these impose to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Below is a breakdown of coronavirus restrictions for Bay Area counties with beaches:

Alameda County Contra Costa County

All beaches and lakes in Alameda County remain closed except Lake Chabot, which doesn’t allow swimming. For more information, visit the East Bay Regional Parks website.

Marin County

All beaches in Marin County will be open, though playgrounds and basketball courts are closed. Same goes for beaches and parking lots managed by the National Parks Service, though it’s forbidden to use the fire pits at Muir Beach. Also, those not wearing masks on the beaches can be fined up to $500.

San Francisco County

All beaches and parking lots managed by the National Parks Service are open (Stinson Beach, Ocean Beach, Muir Beach, Baker Beach and others), but using the fire pits is forbidden.

Santa Cruz County

All beaches are open though parking is restricted in some areas, such as along Swanton Road at West Cliff Drive for Santa Cruz beach. The city asks that beach goers follow social distancing guidelines.

San Mateo County

Beaches in San Mateo County are open and as of May, all restrictions were removed. Social distancing guidelines are enforced. In the past, San Mateo law enforcement were vigilant about citing those not following guidelines about masks and gatherings, handing out over 1,000 citations in one weekend.

Solano County

The county shut down Sandy Beach back in May to everything except the boat launch. Lake Solano is open, but only for the beach and the boat launch.

Sonoma County

Beaches along the Sonoma Coast and Russian River are open, but the county’s reporting large crowds on the weekends, even though large gatherings are prohibited. Parking is limited, so arrive mid-morning or mid-afternoon to find a spot.