NOVATO (KPIX) — A diabetic San Quentin inmate, who claimed he was dropped off at a Novato hotel to quarantine with little state support after his early release from prison during the facility’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak, has died and his family is demanding answers.

Mike Madeux first talked with KPIX 5 on July 31, complaining that during his first two weeks in quarantine he was left there for days without food. Finally, Madeux told KPIX 5, his meals where beginning to arrive.

But about a week after the interview, his family sensed something was wrong when he didn’t answer any of their phone calls. Then just 2 days away from being fully released from his quarantine, his mother in Tennessee got the call she hoped to never receive.

“I was 16 when I had him so we grew up together,” said Teri Sue Madeux, Mike’s mother. “I just can’t believe he’s gone. It’s going to take a long time to get over this one.”

Teri Sue Madeux remains in disbelief over the loss of her first-born son. Mike Madeux was released from San Quentin on July 28th. On August 9th, he was found dead in his hotel room in Novato.

“He died with his charger cord for his ankle bracelet in his hand,” said Sharla Whitty, his sister.

Whitty and her husband were the last to talk with Madeux before his death. He told them about how he had blacked out.

“My husband then told him: ‘Please get yourself to an emergency room,'” Whitty said “I don’t think he made it too long after that.”

When KPIX5 interviewed Madeux in late July, he had expressed similar concerns .

“I’m diabetic,” he said. “I am shaking because I haven’t had anything to eat and they hand me no meter to check my blood sugar levels.”

Because his early released required that he be quarantined by the state, he was supposed to receive help with his food and transportation needs.

He had also begged the California Department of Corrections for help to manage his diabetes but his sister says he still didn’t have access to a meter the last time they talked.

Madeux’s family is wondering why CDCR didn’t take any action to address his medical needs during the required quarantine. The family was only told by the Marin County Coroner’s office that foul play was not involved in Madeux’s death and an autopsy would not be done.

“I want something to happen,” said Teri Sue Madeux. “I don’t think they treated him right. I don’t think they should get by with what happened.”

We reached out to CDCR but have not received a response yet. The family is currently trying to raise money so it can have an independent autopsy done to determine the exact cause of death.