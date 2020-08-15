Cooling Centers:Find Your Nearest Cooling Center To Beat The Heat
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said late Saturday afternoon that Interstate 280 in San Jose was shut in both directions while firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in the area near Lawrence Expressway.

Traffic in both directions was being diverted off the freeway at Lawrence Expressway. The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for the area.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.

There are no further details at this time.

