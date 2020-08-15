Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said late Saturday afternoon that Interstate 280 in San Jose was shut in both directions while firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in the area near Lawrence Expressway.
Traffic in both directions was being diverted off the freeway at Lawrence Expressway. The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for the area.
The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.
There are no further details at this time.
