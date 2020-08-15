Comments
Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services cooling centers open Thursday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday, 1-5 p.m.:
4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch
400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill
1305 Macdonald, Richmond
Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F St., Antioch, Friday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. Call 925-778-1158 for more information.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As a heat wave remained draped over the San Francisco Bay Area, ride-sharing giant Lyft has announced a free ride program to cooling centers.
The company said rides could be accessed using the code CAHEATRELIEF20, valid for 2 rides up to $15 each, until 08/15 at 11:59 p.m.
In partnership with United Way and 211, individuals in San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, and Sonoma Counties in need can also dial 211 to have a ride dispatched on their behalf.
Here’s a list of applicable cities and resource centers:
- San José cooling centers open Friday-Sunday, 1-9 p.m.
- Mayfair Community Center; 2039 Kammerer Ave.
- Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave.
- Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St.
- Santa Clara County cooling centers open Friday and/or Saturday:
- Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, 1-5 p.m.
- Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth Street, Gilroy, 1-5 p.m.
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View, 1-7 p.m.
- Campbell Community Center, Q80 (Roosevelt Redwood Room), 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 1-7 p.m. Saturday
- Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 1-8 p.m.
- Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, 1-6 p.m.
- Milpitas Senior Center, 457 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Solano County cooling centers open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday:
- Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St., Fairfield
- Fairfield Cordelia Library, 5050 Business Center Drive, Fairfield
