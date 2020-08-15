SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A heat wave that triggered rolling electrical outages throughout Northern California to more than 300,000 homes drove temperatures skyward again early Saturday, forcing concerned state officials to closely monitor the power grid for spikes in usage and the need for new blackouts.

On Friday night, state power grid officials ordered the first state-wide rolling blackouts since the 2001 energy crisis. With an excessive heat warning still in effect for most of the state with record triple digit temperature predicted again for Saturday the lights may go out again.

“A long duration heat wave will impact the region through at least Wednesday of next week, and possibly beyond,” weather forecasters warned. “Excessive heat will target interior locations for the full duration of the heat event, with persistent daily afternoon highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s across the interior.”

The soaring heat puts a major strain on the state power grid. On Friday evening, the grid managers — California Independent System Operator — issued a Stage 3 Emergency at 6:36 p.m. as demand neared the system’s maximum output. They ordered utilities to implement rotating power outages immediately to protect the stability of the grid.

“By 7:51 p.m., the grid had stabilized, and utilities began restoring 1,000 megawatts of electricity that had been taken out of service,” the agency said. “The emergency declaration was lifted at 8:54 p.m.”

Lights went out at homes from Santa Rosa to the South Bay in the San Francisco Bay Area. PG&E was forced to cut off electricity to approximately 220,000 customers. A vast majority had their power restored by early Saturday.

But the utility warned more blackouts could take place and the rolling outages will come with little warning.

“Due to the emergency, PG&E was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted customers earlier this evening for a few hours in the following counties: El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma,” utility officials said in a release.

The blackouts Friday night in San Rafael lasted around 2 hours and left about 50,000 PG&E customers in the dark. The lights finally came back on around 9:30 p.m., but for the restaurants downtown, the damage was already done.

Bill Higgins owns Whipper Snapper restaurant on 4th Street in San Rafael. He says he was in the kitchen when the power went out.

“We just did the best we could,” Higgins said. “We cooked whatever we could for as long as we could without the electricity. It started to get dark and we had to shut it down.”

A particularly frustrating blow at a time when he says they are already struggling. This was supposed to be the big Friday night rush.

“Restaurants are already under the gun and this was hurtful, to say the least,” Higgins said.

The beer garden at nearby Pint Size Lounge was still rocking thanks to a bluetooth speaker, some battery powered lights, and plenty of cold adult beverages.

“It was so weird for it to happen,” said one guest as she sat at a table near the fence.

People who were downtown when the power went out were relying on headlights from passing cars to see where they were going while others used flashlights on their cell phones. Some people who were forced to end dinner early wondered whether they should even bother to leave downtown.

“It’s difficult to try and go home because we want to obviously clutch by our AC units and we don’t even have that now,” said Dylan Flach, who lives nearby.

Higgins the stakes are even higher.

“It’s the first hot day and there’s 5 more days to come. Is this going to happen every single day now, or what?” asks Higgins.