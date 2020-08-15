Cooling Centers:Find Your Nearest Cooling Center To Beat The Heat
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News, SFFD, Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco firefighters were at the scene of a smoky blaze Saturday afternoon in Visitacion Valley.

Visitacion Valley Fire

Fire Burns in Visitacion Valley Aug. 15. (Via SFFD/Twitter)

The fire, near the intersection of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The blaze was billowing black smoke into the air.

A building fire in the area apparently spread to nearby brush, the fire department reported on social media.

No injuries have been reported and forward progress of the blaze was stopped as of 2 p.m., the fire department tweeted.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments