SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco firefighters were at the scene of a smoky blaze Saturday afternoon in Visitacion Valley.
The fire, near the intersection of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The blaze was billowing black smoke into the air.
A building fire in the area apparently spread to nearby brush, the fire department reported on social media.
No injuries have been reported and forward progress of the blaze was stopped as of 2 p.m., the fire department tweeted.
UPDATE CREWS ARE ON SCENE MAKING PROGRESS ON THIS FIRE PLEASE AVOID THE AREA @SFFFLocal798 — PHOTO CREDIT @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/n7Qi8pvaTX pic.twitter.com/wC9ZvpwbhO
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 15, 2020
