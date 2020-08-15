SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police in Sunnyvale are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened in Bay Lands Park late Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
At around 4:45 p.m., Sunnyvale Police and Fire responded to a report of a person stabbed at Bay Lands Park located at 999 E. Caribbean Drive. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to their upper torso.
Officers began life-saving efforts and the victim was transported to Valley Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. No one was in custody and police did not provide a description of the suspect in the crime.
Despite the violence, the park was reportedly filled with families and visitors who remained at the location enjoying picnic, even after the incident. The Santa Clara Police Department and San Jose Police Department also assisted in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-4501 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
