SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died Sunday evening in a one-alarm house fire near Candlestick Point in southern San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.
The fire was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in a single-family home at 1160
Fitzgerald Ave. in the city’s Bayview District. Firefighters were told a person had been trapped in the rear of the house; that person later died, said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
1st ALARM FIRE 1160 FITZGERALD AVE BAYVIEW DISTRICT 1 ADULT FATALITY — NO INJURED — NO DISPLACED — UNDER INVESTIGATION — “We are saddened for the loss of our community member and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and community”— Lt Baxter pic.twitter.com/bpjbAiKIL5
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 17, 2020
No one else was injured, and no other structures were damaged, said Baxter, who noted that firefighters would remain on the scene into the evening.
No one was displaced from the fire. San Francisco Fire is investigating the cause of the fatal fire.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
