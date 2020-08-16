Cooling Centers:Find Your Nearest Cooling Center To Beat The Heat
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died Sunday evening in a one-alarm house fire near Candlestick Point in southern San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in a single-family home at 1160
Fitzgerald Ave. in the city’s Bayview District. Firefighters were told a person had been trapped in the rear of the house; that person later died, said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

No one else was injured, and no other structures were damaged, said Baxter, who noted that firefighters would remain on the scene into the evening.

No one was displaced from the fire. San Francisco Fire is investigating the cause of the fatal fire.

