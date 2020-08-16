SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Democratic National Convention starts Monday but this year’s meeting of Democratic Party delegates — who are expected to formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate — will be noticeably different from earlier gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally planned for Milwaukee, most of the convention will take place virtually, a step taken to prevent the type of large gathering in which the disease often spreads.

Biden, who chose California Sen. Kamala Harris to join him on the ticket as the vice presidential candidate, will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware. Party luminaries, including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, are expected to speak.

Delayed by about a month, the Democratic National Convention runs from Monday, Aug. 17 through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed 6-8 p.m. PT) each night. Here’s what’s in store and how you can see it.

Who’s speaking at the DNC?

The event’s themes this year are “We the People,” “Leadership Matters,” “A More Perfect Union” and “America’s Promise.” The primary theme is “Uniting America.” Here’s who will be speaking:

Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris and the Biden family.

HOW TO WATCH

Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – 5:30 p.m. PDT

Convention speakers live: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. PDT

Convention coverage simulcast on CBSN and KPIX 5: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. PDT

Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 8 p.m. PDT

From 7-8 p.m. PDT each night, CBSN and CBS television stations will simulcast live coverage anchored by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell.

Coverage will include reporting from CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Reporters from around the country will provide perspectives as part of CBSN’s “Local Matters” series.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple TV, Samsung and Pluto.

