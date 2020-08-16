SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It was an unexpectedly busy Sunday for tree removal crews across the Bay Area.

In San Francisco, high winds knocked down a lot of branches and uprooted some smaller trees. There were no reported injuries from the downed foliage but KPIX was aware of at least three cars that were damaged.

At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, witnesses heard loud cracking sounds before large tree limbs fell onto Persia Avenue, near London Street in the Excelsior District. Parts of the branches landed on a parked sedan. San Francisco police shut down one block of Persia Avenue fearing other branches could fall and cause injuries.

In the Fillmore District, a large limb fell and damaged a Muni power line near the intersection of McAllister and Fillmore streets. It blocked McAllister and forced Muni to reroute buses.

One block over, on Steiner Street, a couple surveyed the damage to their SUV.

“The whole top is all crushed in,” said Jarred Wilson, as he pointed to the roof. “It’s a great family car. So it’ll be tough.”

He and his wife said they’ll be OK since they have insurance.

Many of the reports sent to San Francisco 311 were about downed limbs. Fortunately, the ground is dry making it less likely winds will uproot larger trees.