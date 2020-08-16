SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E announced early Sunday evening that the state ISO would likely instruct the utility to initiate more rolling blackouts affecting over 200,000 customers in San Francisco,

San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

The ongoing heatwave making increased demands on California’s power grid is necessitating the blackouts, with PG&E strongly urging customers to conserve electricity through Wednesday evening.

The announcement issued by the utility was based on current power usage forecasts. If the California Independent System Operator (ISO) instructs PG&E to move forward, the outages will take place in the early to late evening Sunday, impacting approximately 210,000 PG&E customers in portions of San Francisco, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

PG&E said no customers should be impacted overnight. Outages are estimated to last one to two hours. PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center is activated and working closely with the CAISO to support this event.

On Friday evening, the CAISO declared a statewide Stage 3 power emergency as excessive heat drove up electricity use and set temperature records across the Bay Area, forcing rolling blackouts across the state until the power grid stabilized.

A Stage 3 emergency means the state power grid is not meeting demand and rotating power outages may be necessary.

The heatwave has been just part of a wild weather story this weekend, with a rare thunderstorm early Sunday morning bringing window-rattling peals of thunder and lightning strikes that set off fires across the region.

The California ISO has ordered a statewide Flex Alert between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday due to the ongoing heat wave. If a Stage 3 emergencies is declared, Cal ISO will typically order the state’s utilities, including PG&E, to reduce electrical load by turning off service immediately, in order to avoid larger outages on the grid.

Due to the emergency nature of the outages, PG&E cannot give advance warning to customers. The utility noted that these outages ordered by the Cal ISO are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are called during specific high fire threat conditions. They are also not related to any issues with PG&E’s equipment.