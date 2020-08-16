SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rare August severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area early Sunday, packing a combination of lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region.

PG&E webcams captured images of a rather large wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains at around 5:30 a.m. There were no immediate details available except that it was in the Bonny Doon area.

Wildfire detected near Bonny Doon in Santa Cruz mtns:https://t.co/X1ueJqiIBc pic.twitter.com/jFrIqMlFNJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

Marin County Fire reported at 4:15 a.m. that its crews were “responding to numerous lightning strikes in the area of King Mountain and San Geronimo and throughout the county. No current evacuation orders or warnings in place.”

Calfire sent crews to a lightning cause fire in the area of 20730 Brush Road in Redwood Estates Area that initially threatened homes and forced some evacuations before forward progress was halted around 4 a.m. Another wildfire erupted near Highway 1 north of Davenport and had grown to 3 acres.

Crews were also dispatched to battle a growing vegetation fire in the area of 5201 Arroyo Road in Livermore.

#ArroyoFire Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of 5200 Arroyo Road (South Livermore Area) reporting 10 acres with a potential of 100 acres. @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LP_FIRE1974 pic.twitter.com/j1hzyBfqlV — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department alerted that “law Enforcement and fire personnel are receiving multiple calls for service involving downed trees and powerlines. A few spot fires within the county have also been reported.”

The intensity of the storm system triggered a severe thunderstorm warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as local residents were awakened by the roar of thunder. The warning for Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties was extended until 7:14 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m., weather service radar was showing that “frequent lightning still persists around the BayArea and the CentralCoast, as new storms are firing over the ocean and moving toward the San Mateo Peninsula.”

Bay Area residents took to social media with remarkable images of the storm.

Rare thunder and lightning storm over the SF Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/OZQC5wJjbk — Paul Robbins Holland (@paulrholland) August 16, 2020

Okay now THIS might be the coolest #lightning video I’ve ever taken.. featuring my cat Koda pic.twitter.com/yTENds43Aa — JinxWinks (@jinxwinks) August 16, 2020

The National Weather Service said wind gusts generated by the fast-moving system were being clocked as high as 66 mph. NWS Forecasters reported gusts of 66 mph on Atlas Peak, 65 mph at Hawkeye, 48 mph at St. St Helena, 45 mph on Mt. Tam and 42 mph on Mt Diablo.

“The cluster of severe thunderstorms are generating extremely strong erratic wind gusts which can cause downed trees, power lines, and other structural damage as well as difficulty driving,” NWS forecasters tweeted.

They also posted on Twitter a photo of a massive, rare “roll cloud” along the Santa Cruz Coast shortly before 3 a.m.

The storm came as the region has been locked into a sweltering heat wave. Record temperatures again fell across the region on Saturday and the early morning rains would only provide a brief respite. Forecasters predicted another four days of temperatures in the triple digits in the inland areas.