SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked numerous blazes around the Bay Area on Sunday.

MOUNT DIABLO AREA (12:52 p.m.)

Residents on the upper portion of Morgan Territory Road were advised to prepare to evacuate due to fires in the area of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek roads on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County, Cal Fire said Sunday.

“No evacuation has been ordered at this time, however it is possible one may become necessary,” the agency said in urging people in the area to prepare now.

“Gather any essential items you could carry with you, including medications, baby supplies, money, important papers, photos,” Cal Fire said in an announcement. “Locate any pets and be prepared to cage or leash them.”

Multiple agencies — including Cal Fire, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded Sunday morning to several fires in the area.

The fires, together called the Deer Complex, are to the south of Briones Valley Road in Brentwood, at Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads and inside Round Valley Regional Park.

#DeerZone [update] in the Round Valley Area (Contra Costa County) is now four fires with a total of 200 acres.@calfireSCU @ContraCostaFire @ECCFPD pic.twitter.com/ufMjgb8QpG — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020

MONTEREY COUNTY – SALINAS (11:50 a.m.)

A fire caused by a lightning strike in the unincorporated Monterey County community of Pine Canyon had burned about 20 acres and was 5 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said.

The River Fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Toro Peak and the agency has responded with air and ground units, with about 110 firefighters at the scene.

There have been no evacuations and no structures threatened, officials said.

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (11:25 a.m.)

Cal Fire sent crews to a lightning-caused fire in the area of 20730 Brush Road in Redwood Estates Area that initially threatened homes and forced some evacuations before forward progress was halted around 4 a.m. Another blaze broke out near Highway 1 north of Davenport and had grown to 15 acres and was 25 percent contained by 11:25 a.m.

LIVERMORE (7:50 a.m.)

Cal Fire said that crews are “aggressively attacking” a brushfire that burned about 50 acres Sunday morning in the the area of 5200 Arroyo Road near Lake Del Valle in south Livermore.

The Arroyo Fire started about 5:30 a.m. and was about 50 percent contained, the agency said, noting that there will be “extensive mop up due to a eucalyptus grove.”

#ArroyoFire Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of 5200 Arroyo Road (South Livermore Area) reporting 10 acres with a potential of 100 acres. @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LP_FIRE1974 pic.twitter.com/j1hzyBfqlV — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020

SIERRA COUNTY – LOYALTON (11:58 a.m.)

Unsettled weather triggered an unusual warning by the weather service of a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon.

A massive fire cloud known as a pyrocumulonimbus formed over the fire, which started east of the town of Loyalton. When high winds came into contact with the fire and whipped it into the air, a spectacular tornado-shaped spiral of flames was formed.

The fire has burned at least 20,000 acres and triggered evacuation orders for sparsely populated portions of Plumas, Lassen and Sierra County, said Tahoe National Forest spokesman Joe Flannery.

Firefighters aided by water-dropping helicopters and air tankers faced “extreme fire behavior,” he said, and worked through the night to extinguish spot fires and protect threatened structures.

Highway 395 is open between Doyle and the Nevada border with traffic control in some areas. State Route 284 from Route 70 to the end of the route is closed as well as Route 284 from Route 49 to Highway 395.

The Loyalton Fire has burned 20,000 acres with zero containment according to the Tahoe National Forest.

