SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested Monday following a burglary at a car dealership and subsequent officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary-in-process Monday at 4:06 a.m. at a Infiniti car dealership on the 2100 block of Tully Road.
When officers arrived the suspect were attempting to flee in a vehicle, driving directly at an officer who was approaching on foot, according to the San Jose Police Department. That officer fired at least once at the suspect vehicle, police said.
Neither the officer nor the suspects were injured and two suspects from the vehicle were subsequently taken into custody.
The unidentified officer will be placed on routine administrative leave while the department’s Homicide Unit is conducting the criminal investigation, police said.
The case was being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin and/or Detective Kenneth Rak of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
