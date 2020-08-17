SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the coronavirus outbreak, reopenings and school classes starting can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from over the weekend.

COVID-19 Economic Downturn Triggers Exodus From San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Like thousands of others, William Hauser came to San Francisco to pursue his digital dreams. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began and his professional world was turned upside down. Hauser was packing a trailer in front of his San Francisco apartment on Saturday afternoon, joining the exodus out of the city. “Honestly, I started being a software engineer, I got into computers, because it’s convenient to be able to work remotely,” he said. “Now that everyone has been working remote, and policies aren’t cemented at least until next year, there’s no reason to stay here when I could go back to family and work remotely there.” A tech worker with a job but no office, which means yet another set of boxes and a truck. San Francisco is now crawling with moving vans. For every one a different story, and destination. Read More

Brazen Daylight Robberies Have Castro Valley Neighborhood On Edge

CASTRO VALLEY — An East Bay community was on edge Saturday night after a string of brazen mid-day car break-ins and package thefts. It happened on Thursday just before noon in the Five Canyons neighborhood in Castro Valley. Long time resident, Christine Merry, said she thought it was odd to see a black pickup truck stopped in front of her house as she drove up. She says she knew something was wrong when the driver took off as soon as he saw her. Merry rushed inside the house and looked at the video from her Ring doorbell camera and was shocked at what she saw. That same black truck pulled up and stopped in front of her house only moments before she got home. “Their music was blaring, there were three people in the truck,” she said. Read More

Heat Wave Sends Thousands To San Francisco Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO — As the sun set over Ocean Beach Saturday evening, bonfires began popping up with groups gathered around them. Just hours earlier, the blistering heat brought crowds hoping to cool off to the coast. Baker Beach in San Francisco was an equally hot attraction. The parking lot was full, and traffic was slow-going “I’m at the beach, corona is a lie,” said Lindsay Ivory, who was hanging out at Ocean Beach. “It’s nice to get out and enjoy nature, but there’s a lot of people here so I made sure I had my mask in my bag and I’m prepared.” Mayor London Breed is urging people to make smart decisions, only gather with people you live with, and keep your distance. The San Francisco Fire Department was also reminding people of the risks of getting caught up in the surf. Firefighters rescued three teenagers from drowning near Sutro Baths Saturday. Read More

Judge Orders Oakland McDonald’s To Step Up COVID Precautions

OAKLAND — A San Francisco Bay Area judge has ordered a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland that was hit by a coronavirus outbreak that workers claim infected 35 people to follow increased health and safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Richard Seabolt has issued a preliminary injunction against the owners of the McDonald’s at 4514 Telegraph Ave., imposing 11 measures that include providing “adequate and sufficient masks” and gloves to employees, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The fast-food restaurant shut down on May 26 after 20 employees refused to report for work because of what they considered unsafe working conditions. Five workers filed a lawsuit, saying the restaurant didn’t follow health orders or take proper precautions to protect its workers. Several workers and their family members contracted the virus, they said. Read More

Monterey County Officials Limiting Access To Beaches Over Fears Of Unsafe Overcrowding

MONTEREY — Several beaches around the Monterey Bay Area will be closing this weekend to reinforce social distancing and reduce large public gatherings, as cities anticipate large influxes of visitors during the heat wave. The city of Pacific Grove announced closed of the Lovers Point Beaches on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the city of Monterey announced a partial beach closure for San Carlos and McAbee beaches over the weekend, allowing for essential activity only. Ocean access will be allowed, but sunbathing, lounging and other group activities are temporarily prohibited Saturday and Sunday. The closures are part of the city’s effort to provide additional health and safety assurance during the COVID-19 shelter in place order. Read More

Thousands Flock To Half Moon Bay Beaches To Escape Sweltering Temperatures

HALF MOON BAY — Traffic was bumper-to-bumper in Half Moon Bay Saturday as thousands flocked to the local beaches to escape a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring across the San Francisco Bay Area. But the crowds raised concerns over the spread of COVID-19 as many were not wearing face masks. Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen said when they closed the local beaches over the July 4th holiday, most out-of-town visitors simply ignored the signs. “And I said, well, there’s police officers on the beach that are going to take you off the beach,” Eisen said of the holiday crowd. “And they said, ‘Well, we’ll see’ and they just walked right by. Among the visitors Saturday was Laurie Webb, who came to Half Moon Bay from Manteca with her friend, Liz Stevenson, to celebrate both of their birthdays and get out of the inland valley heat. Read More

Heat Wave Melts Away Business at Outdoor Restaurants in East Bay

PLEASANTON — It’s the first weeklong heat wave to hit the Bay Area since the pandemic forced restaurants to start outdoor dining. The hot weather wasn’t all bad for businesses. It helped cities near the ocean like San Francisco which had comfortably warm weather but the heat really hurt restaurants in places like the Tri-Valley. “We have a lot of cancellations,” said Esteban Blancas at Nonni’s Bistro in downtown Pleasanton. Blancas said they are seeing a 50 percent dip in business compared to last weekend. “Last night, we had two tables at 6 o’clock,” Blancas said. The triple-digit heat kept a lot of people home. Lima restaurant in Concord, among others, saw a similar drop in business. Read More

Heat Drives Surge in Coastside Crowds Flouting Beach Distancing Directives

PACIFICA — Pacifica’s mayor is urging people to stay away from the city’s beaches this weekend as temperatures rise around the Bay Area. “The beaches are jam-packed, they’re jam-packed during the week,” said Mayor Deirdre Martin. “I’m seeing volleyball games, I’m seeing drinking games going on, I’m seeing football games and it’s just highly suspect that those folks are not from the same family.” KPIX captured video of throngs crowding Pacifica beaches, including at Linda Mar Beach. Some were not wearing masks or social distancing. Bay Area residents said that type of activity is not only happening in Pacifica. “It’s been packed and we’re suffering, I think, what Lake Tahoe is feeling,” said Half Moon Bay resident Brent Turner. Read More

Family Demanding Answers About Recently Released San Quentin Inmate’s Death

NOVATO — A diabetic San Quentin inmate, who claimed he was dropped off at a Novato hotel to quarantine with little state support after his early release from prison during the facility’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak, has died and his family is demanding answers. Mike Madeux first talked with KPIX 5 on July 31, complaining that during his first two weeks in quarantine he was left there for days without food. Finally, Madeux told KPIX 5, his meals where beginning to arrive. But about a week after the interview, his family sensed something was wrong when he didn’t answer any of their phone calls. Then just 2 days away from being fully released from his quarantine, his mother in Tennessee got the call she hoped to never receive. “I was 16 when I had him so we grew up together,” said Teri Sue Madeux, Mike’s mother. “I just can’t believe he’s gone. It’s going to take a long time to get over this one.” Read More

Student Distraction Widens Digital Divide For Distance Learners During Pandemic

SAN JOSE — Parents and educators have feared that online learning during the pandemic would leave some students behind, with the digital divide between wealthier and poorer families widening the achievement gap. But the divide in distance learning goes beyond technology. “You can get distracted very easily,” says Junior Tello. The 11th grader says the transition to online learning has proven challenging even with his own laptop and a reliable Internet connection. “It would be better if we could just go to the regular public school. We could meet in person with the teachers. And if we had an issue, we could resolve it right there,” says Tello. Eleventh grader Anthony Rodriguez agrees. “I’d rather go to regular school because I wouldn’t get distracted as much,” says Rodriguez. Read More

More Teens Struggling With Anxiety, Loneliness, Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus is taking an emotional toll on teenagers. In fact, seven in ten teens say they’ve struggled with their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Colby Peck was thriving — playing lacrosse, acting, taking campus leadership roles, and hanging out with friends, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her life. “It’s like a lethargy. Everything blurs together,” Peck said. She felt more than the typical teenaged moodiness. “It’s been anxiety that leads to insomnia. And because I have insomnia, I’m not getting enough sleep, which results in more anxiety, and then you just fall into a slump or it’s never ending,” she described. Read More

Newsom Criticizes ‘Weaponization’ Of U.S. Postal System By Feds

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday criticized what he described as the “sabotage” of U.S. Postal delivery by the federal government, accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing the postal system. Newsom was asked about recent issues that had arisen with the U.S. Postal Service due to controversial new policies imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including eliminating overtime and slowing some mail delivery. Lawmakers from both parties and postal union leaders have sounded alarms over disruptive changes instituted by DeJoy this summer. Democrats claim he is intentionally undermining postal service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge he denies. Newsom pointed out that the issues were impacting more than just voting by mail. Read More

Fresno-Area Private School Holds In-Person Classes For 2nd Day, Defying Orders

REEDLEY, Fresno County — Students at a private school in Central California attended their second day of in-person classes Friday despite state and county orders to close the school. Immanuel Schools in Reedley was ordered to close Thursday after it reopened classrooms in violation of a state health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Fresno County also issued a health order against the school, ordering it to close its classrooms until the county is removed from a state monitoring list for two weeks. But news reports said students gathered in groups at the school for the first two days of the new school year without practicing social distancing or wearing masks. Read More

Newsom Touts COVID-19 Support Provided To School Districts As Fall Semester Begins

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday outlined the progress California has made in recent months to prepare school districts for the start of the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his midday speech, Newsom detailed how the state has helped districts with the early start of the school year by providing technological and financial support for distance learning. The state expects that at least 90 percent of public schools to implement distance learning protocols through the fall semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Newsom opened his speech by noting the importance of a safety-first approach and “a robust distance learning plan” to cover the period before teachers and students are able to return to classrooms. Read More

San Francisco Fitness Studio Coalition Demands City Rescind Health Order

SAN FRANCISCO — The lawyer for a group of independent San Francisco fitness studios has demanded that city officials rescind the health order prohibiting indoor training after the health official who issued the order admitted there was no rational reason behind the ban. Trenton H. Norris, who is working as pro bono counsel for the San Francisco Independent Fitness Studio Coalition, sent a letter to Mayor London Breed, City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragón calling on San Francisco to rescind the health order that has shuttered fitness studios from indoor activity since March 16. The letter cited a recent admission by Aragón during a virtual meeting of the city’s Small Business Commission. Read More