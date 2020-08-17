SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Monday following a shooting involving a pellet gun Sunday morning in San Jose, police said.
Officers went at 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of McLaughlin Avenue after someone reported that a person had been shot with a pellet gun. The man suffered at least one wound and was taken to a hospital.
He was pronounced dead Monday. Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental. It’s the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call either Detective Sgt. Paul Hamblin or Detective Kenneth Rak of the Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.
