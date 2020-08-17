SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A second wave of atmospheric energy from Topical Depression Fausto rolled into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, lighting up the skies over the North Bay with thunder and lightning.

The National Weather Service said the bands of unstable weather were being spun into Northern California by Fausto which was slowly moving in the Pacific off the Mexican coast.

On Sunday, the weather service posted a radar image of the weather plume.

Wondering where this moisture is coming from bringing us these thunderstorms? Check out this GOES-17 infrared imagery and follow the moisture back to Tropical Storm Fausto#CAwx pic.twitter.com/cOWq5pABcs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

Initially, Monday’s round of dry lightning storms erupted in the North Bay shortly after sunrise. A strong cell passed through Sonoma County, rocking homes in Santa Rosa with thunder and lightning. Storms were also developing off the San Mateo County.

Radar update – zoomed into the North Bay. Cells strengthened producing frequent lightning and reports of thunder.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/UK5ASN4I6I — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020

The storm rumbled through the area’s around Atlas Peak at around 7 a.m.

How about a little ⚡️⚡️⚡️ for your morning. Seen from the Atlas Peak (West) @PGE4Me cam#CAwx pic.twitter.com/3m4ryh5upC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020

And the weather service tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a newly ignited wildfire in Napa County. Cal Fire had no immediate information on the blaze.

But at least early Monday, the storms were not quite as dramatic as those on Sunday for the majority of Bay Area residents.

Woke up early in Redwood City and grabbed my camera. This was the 2nd photo I took. #CAwx #Lightning pic.twitter.com/go4gcVOQk1 — John B (@bolhuijo) August 16, 2020

According to the weather service, Alameda County got the highest number of lightning strikes from 5 a.m. Sunday morning until later in the afternoon. Alameda County had 212 strikes, Contra Costa County 105 and Santa Clara County 101.

Wondering how much lightning the area got last night into this afternoon? Here's today's lightning summary so far. Thanks to @NWSMedford for sending the info.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/V9xb37B5Rw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

The new round of dry lightning raised the anxiety levels of weary Bay Area fire crews who responded to more than two dozen wildfires on Sunday.

Two major fires were still raging in the Bay Area — the Deer Complex Fire in the shadow of Mt. Diablo which has forced 150 homes to be evacuated and the Marsh Complex Fire near Sunol where 10 homes have been evacuated.

Deer Valley Complex Fire, ignited by lightning strikes, was burning in the rural, steep terrain on the northeast slope of Mount Diablo, making the battle even more difficult as the flames roar through the tinder-dry brush.

“They started at approximately 5 a.m. (Sunday) due to lightning strikes,” said Ross Macumber with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. “Initially, we had four fires in the area — two have been contained, two are still active fires.”

Throughout the day Sunday, there were no major evacuations as the blaze burned in the rural valley. That changed Sunday night.

“We had some erratic behavior with the fire,” Macumber said. “We are taking every precaution to make sure everyone is out of the area.”

Ten homes on Welch Creek Rd. have been evacuated because of the Marsh Complex Fire, burning about four miles southeast of Sunol and about a mile north of the popular Little Yosemite Trail.

The Marsh Creek Fire had grown to about 850 acres with zero containment as of 10 p.m. Sunday, the Alameda County Fire Department said.