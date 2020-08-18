SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon for the communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in San Mateo County because of wildfire activity.
The communities are east of Pescadero along Pescadero Creek Road in the southern part of the county. Residents have been told to prepare to evacuate and recommended to pack their vehicles, secure their residences, and gather any needed medications.
A series of lightning-caused wildfires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have been grouped together by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit as the CZU August Lightning Complex fires.
The fires collectively have burned 1,000 acres and had zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The largest of the fires was burning in the Butano Creek drainage.
San Mateo County:
5-14 Fire – 215 acres, 0% contained, Olmo Truck Trail & Butano Fire Road
5-15 Fire – 272 acres, 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & Dearborn Park Road
5-18 Fire – 117 acres, 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & China Grade Road
Santa Cruz County:
Waddell Fire – 118 acres, 0% contained, Old Coast Road & Highway 1
Warrenella Fire – 120 acres, 5% contained, Cememt Plant Rd. & Highway 1
