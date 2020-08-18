Campaign 2020:Viewer Guide to the 'Virtual' Democratic National Convention
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuation orders were expanded in western Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon because of separate fires in a rural area in the hills west of Healdsburg, according to county officials.

The fires have been added to the group of lightning-caused wildfires in the North Bay called the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

New mandatory evacuations as of 4 p.m. include areas:

  • West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
  • South of Fort Ross Road
  • North of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1

Evacuation orders were already in place:

  • North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
  • East of The Cedars
  • Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
  • South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

County officials initially posted an evacuation warning at around 12:40 p.m. The Sonoma County Sheriff also tweeted about the fire. A Nixle alert was issued shortly before 1 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department Twitter account also posted about the fire, reassuring residents that it was not threatening Austin Creek in Skyhawk or the city of Santa Rosa.

