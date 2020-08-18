SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuation orders were expanded in western Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon because of separate fires in a rural area in the hills west of Healdsburg, according to county officials.
The fires have been added to the group of lightning-caused wildfires in the North Bay called the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
New mandatory evacuations as of 4 p.m. include areas:
- West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
- South of Fort Ross Road
- North of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1
Evacuation orders were already in place:
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
County officials initially posted an evacuation warning at around 12:40 p.m. The Sonoma County Sheriff also tweeted about the fire. A Nixle alert was issued shortly before 1 p.m.
Grab your bag and evacuate now. https://t.co/p8KR6aO2Ea pic.twitter.com/4hERxw3Mhh
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) August 18, 2020
The Santa Rosa Fire Department Twitter account also posted about the fire, reassuring residents that it was not threatening Austin Creek in Skyhawk or the city of Santa Rosa.
The Wireless Emergency Alert received by Santa Rosa residents is for a fire in West Sonoma County. It is NOT related to Austin Creek in Skyhawk and NOT threatening the City of Santa Rosa.
Go to https://t.co/FUO1G8zPOV for information from the County of Sonoma. pic.twitter.com/C8xGcGZ9me
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 18, 2020
