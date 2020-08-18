SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuation orders were expanded in western Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon because of separate fires in a rural area in the hills west of Healdsburg, according to county officials.

The fires have been added to the group of lightning-caused wildfires in the North Bay called the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

New mandatory evacuations as of 4 p.m. include areas:

West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1

Evacuation orders were already in place:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

County officials initially posted an evacuation warning at around 12:40 p.m. The Sonoma County Sheriff also tweeted about the fire. A Nixle alert was issued shortly before 1 p.m.

THIS IS NOW A WILDFIRE EVACUATION ORDER An evacuation ORDER has been issued for the following area: •North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

•East of The Cedars

•West of end of Mill Creek Rd.

•South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Rd Grab your bag and evacuate now. https://t.co/p8KR6aO2Ea pic.twitter.com/4hERxw3Mhh — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) August 18, 2020

The Santa Rosa Fire Department Twitter account also posted about the fire, reassuring residents that it was not threatening Austin Creek in Skyhawk or the city of Santa Rosa.