CARMEL VALLEY (KION) — A wildfire burning in Carmel Valley in Monterey County on Tuesday has forced evacuations and already destroyed several homes, according to authorities.
KION reports that the Cachagua Fire Department said the so-called Carmel Fire burning near Carmel Valley has grown to 500 acres with the potential to burn up to 1,500 acres.
#CarmelFire off Cachagua Rd and Carmel Valley Rd, South of Carmel in Monterey County is 500 acres. @CALFIREBEUhttps://t.co/Do1bNZir3V pic.twitter.com/B3rtrCmFcO
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 19, 2020
The agency said three structures are destroyed and 20 structures are threatened.
Evacuation orders are in place on Cachagua Road between and including Via Cielo and Summerhill. An evacuation warning was issued for people living east of Cachagua Road between Summerhill and Nason Road.
People were instructed to evacuate south on Cachagua Road to Tassajara Road.
