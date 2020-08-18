POINT REYES (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Marin County on Tuesday were responding to a growing wildfire burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore, according to officials.

Marin County Fire Department tweeted at around 5 p.m. that the fire had burned an approximately seven-acre area adjacent to the Woodward Trail and noted that access to the area was difficult.

Smoke from the fire was rising high into the sky and impacting residents of West Marin.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Marin County Fire tweeted the so-called “4-6 Fire” had grown to 50 acres.

New Fire "4-6 Fire" Point Reyes National Seashore (Smoke impacts to West Marin) MCFD is responding a 50 acre fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore "4-5 Fire" Adjacent to the Woodward Trail. Difficult access. No Structure threat, no evacuation orders. Trail closures to PRNSS. pic.twitter.com/nmThILl6f1 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 19, 2020

So far, no structures were threatened and no evacuations orders are in place.

No word as to how the fire started.

On Monday, a wildfire forced the closure of dozens of trails.

“Until further notice, the area west of Bear Valley Trail and south and east of Limantour Road is closed to all entry until further notice,” said officials from the National Park Service on the Pt. Reyes website.