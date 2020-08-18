CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A man recorded ranting against wearing masks, using homophobic language and exposing himself in a Marshall’s department store in Campbell Monday was identified as Tim Gaskin, a former San Francisco artist, magazine editor and television show host.

Several posters on social media identified the ranter as the 52-year-old Gaskin, a media figure who made a name for himself in San Francisco in the mid-2000s.

The video, shared by San Jose DJ Eddie House, shows Gaskin speaking angrily to a store employee and a man filming him about the store’s mask-wearing requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The employee asked him to leave for not wearing a mask, and in turn Gaskin claims that denying him service because he’s not wearing a mask carries a $75,000 fine, which is not true.

Today at Marshalls in Campbell, Ca this Kevin didn’t want to wear a mask. Hurled offensive comments to the workers, my friends, to customers while exposing gestures to the public. I’m reaching out to y’all in the ether to expose this m’fer to the world! #KarenStrikesAgain #mask pic.twitter.com/ftBkGsDqcW — Eddie House (@fetcharooskies) August 18, 2020

“You don’t know the law? This is how stupid you are,” Gaskin says in the video.

Gaskin goes on to call the man recording him a “f*ggot” and in another video, Gaskin opens his pants and exposes himself.

His use of homophobic language surprised those who recognized him on social media as he was once a known figure in the San Francisco LGBTQ community. Starting in 2004, he hosted a weekly talk show called OUT Spoken for Comcast public access that addressed gay issues.

Gaskin also hosted a television show and corresponding radio show about San Francisco real estate in 2006 called “Open House.” At the time, Gaskin described the show to SFGate as “‘Antiques Roadshow’ meets ’60 Minutes.'”

Before then, in 2001, Gaskin co-hosted a cable access show called “Inside City Limits.”

He also published two magazines focused on San Francisco life. First was “Gloss Magazine” in 2001, which he described as an alternative lifestyle magazine for San Franciscans. Later he started a magazine called “Benefit: The Lifestyle of Giving,” which covered philanthropy in the city. At the time when it first published in 2006, Gaskin said he was a longtime fundraiser for AIDS-related causes and he wanted to do more for charities in San Francisco.

“Our goal is to inspire people,” Gaskin told the San Francisco Examiner back in 2006. “We’re in a way a guidebook through good example.”

Gaskin did just that in December of 2006 when he helped broker a deal with a San Francisco landlord to provide two apartments to homeless families for $1 a year. The Bay Area Reporter described the deal at the time as “a cynical attempt to redeem the company’s reputation,” as CitiApartments, the rental management company that made the deal, had several lawsuits filed against it for intimidating and harassing tenants.

While publishing magazines and hosting television shows, Gaskin also became a somewhat successful painter. In 2004 he painted a giant heart for the Hearts in San Francisco project, a fundraiser for San Francisco General Hospital. His heart featured then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris portrayed as Billie Holiday and then-Mayor Newsom’s wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, portrayed as Frida Kahlo.

The following year, Gaskin painted one of the rooms of the famous Hotel des Arts, which commissioned room paintings from artists such as Jeremy Fish and Shepard Fairey. Gaskin’s room caused controversy for using Louis Vuitton logos without the company’s permission.

In 2006, Newsom recommended Gaskin for the mayor’s new San Francisco Arts Task Force.

Gaskin reportedly went into the import meat business after Benefit Magazine shut down and according to his LinkedIn, he’s stayed in that business ever since. In a bio he wrote for his website in 2006, Gaskin claimed he worked in meat imports for years before his foray into media.

In that same bio, Gaskin said he grew up in an abusive household and received emancipation from his family when he was 14.

As of press time, Gaskin has yet to acknowledge or respond to the viral video from Marshall’s.