SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A series of lightning-caused fires in several Bay Area counties have been grouped together by Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit into what is now known as the SCU Lightning Complex fires.
The group is comprised of approximately 20 different fires that were sparked by lightning on Sunday and have burned at least 25,000 acres across five separate counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus.
As of noon Tuesday, there was zero containment on the fires, which are burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, Cal Fire reported. Low humidity and triple-digit daytime temperatures have challenged more than 500 firefighters working the fires; an excessive heat warning is in effect until Wednesday.
Among the largest of the fires was the Marsh Fire in Alameda and Santa Clara counties, which had burned nearly 2,000 acres as of Monday evening, and the Deer Zone Fires near Mount Diablo burned more than 1,450 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The Lightning Complex is divided into three zones, the Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone.
Deer Zone (Contra Costa County): Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, Briones Fire
Calaveras Zone (Alameda/Santa Clara/Stanislaus Counties): Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire
Canyon Zone (Stanislaus/San Joaquin County): Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, Peach Fire
EVACUATION ORDERS:
Alameda/Stanislaus County:
Frank Rains Park to Mines Road
Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Alameda County:
Welch Creek Road
Stanislaus County:
Marsh Creek Road round valley to Morgan Territory
All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park
EVACUATION WARNINGS:
Alameda County:
Kilkare Road
Mill Creek Road
ROAD CLOSURES:
Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.
