NAPA (CBS SF) – Large areas in Napa County are without power, including areas where residents are under a mandatory evacuation order due to wildfires, officials said Tuesday evening.
Darkened areas include a large portion of the City of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and communities by Lake Berryesa, with more than 22,000 customers without power.
The Napa Police Department advises that many traffic signals are off or flashing red and advise drivers to treat them as a four-way stop.
