SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj announced Tuesday that the streaming service Netflix canceled his show, “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” after six seasons.

Minhaj tweeted the news Thursday morning.

“I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game,” Minhaj wrote. “My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

Netflix confirmed the news to Deadline.com.

The Davis-born stand up comedian started the show in 2018, following his successful performance at the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner. Minhaj left his job as a Daily Show correspondent to start the Netflix show, where he had worked since 2014; he was reported to be the last hire made by longtime host Jon Stewart.

Patriot Act went on to win a Peabody award and in Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design last year. It was Minhaj’s second Peabody, as he received one for his 2017 comedy special, “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.”

The show, which looked at international politics through a comedic lens, made headlines after its premiere in 2018 when Netflix pulled an episode that criticized Saudi Arabia. Minhaj called out Netflix for the decision and Patriot Act’s showrunner, Jim Margolis, was replaced the following May.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their disappointment over the cancellation.

“Netflix just canceled @hasanminhaj’s vital PATRIOT ACT at a time of global pandemic and racial reckoning, in the middle of the most critical election in modern history, right after the unveiling of a Dem ticket whose VP is Indian American,” Jeff Yang tweeted. “That is to say: When we needed it most.”