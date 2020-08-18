NOVATO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested in Novato late Sunday night on suspicion of attacking and trying to rob someone, police said.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a battery report in the area of Redwood Boulevard and San Marin Drive.

The victim told officers he was approached by the suspect, who waved a knife at and threatened him, demanding the victim’s wallet.

The victim allegedly swung a backpack at the suspect in an effort to get away from the suspect, who subsequently tripped the victim and started to beat him, officers said.

The suspect did not take the victim’s wallet and left the scene on a bicycle.

While searching the area, an officer located a man who fit the suspect’s description provided by the victim. He was identified as 31-year-old Lamont Elkins, who was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, brandishing a weapon other than a firearm and battery resulting in great bodily injury.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the attack, according to police.

