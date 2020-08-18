PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) – With no challengers to the three incumbent Pleasant Hill City Council members up for re-election in November, the council on Monday canceled its local November election.
In a directly related action, the City Council also appointed those three unopposed incumbents — Mayor Matthew Rinn and Councilmembers Ken Carlson and Tim Flaherty — to fill those three “open” spots, effective in December, when those four-year terms end.
In December, Carlson and Flaherty will begin their third four-year council terms, and Rinn his second term.
Similarly, City Treasurer Mark Celio was also reappointed to that post, effective in December. Celio also did not draw any opponents for the treasurer’s position.
The city will save an estimated $38,500 by not holding the election, according to city spokesperson Gayle Vassar.
